Has Trump fallen out with Fox News? | The Weekly with Wendy Mesley

The impeachment inquiry is driving more headlines this week. Former White House chief of staff John Kelly says he warned Donald Trump he would be impeached. Trump’s base is watching the story unfold on Fox News. In the past, the U.S. president has even helped drive viewership for the cable news giant, by pushing his supporters on Twitter to watch his favourite Fox anchors. But now there are signs Fox News and Donald Trump could be falling out of love.

