Video

Art benefactors or opioid billionaires? Meet the Sackler family | The Weekly with Wendy Mesley

New court documents suggest the wealthy Sackler family made billions from the drug OxyContin. The drug company they founded is being sued for allegedly using deceptive marketing to push their product. Now, world famous art galleries have started refusing their money. Wendy Mesley speaks with a reporter who’s been investigating the family for years.

Social Sharing