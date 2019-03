Video

80+ Indigenous women allege coerced sterilization in class-action lawsuit | The Weekly with Wendy Mesley

About 80 women involved in a class-action lawsuit allege they were sterilized against their will. A prominent First Nations leader is calling it "a critical issue that needs to be addressed immediately and condemned."

