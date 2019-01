Audio

'There's no quick fix': Advice for teachers struggling to properly integrate Indigenous content into classes

Unreserved host Rosanna Deerchild sat down with three educators to explore the burdens placed on teachers - and how they can learn to feel confident in what they're teaching. The panel also took questions from teachers and offered advice.

