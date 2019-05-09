Skip to Main Content
Where do violent Canadian criminals get their guns? | Guns in Canada
The National·Video

Where do violent Canadian criminals get their guns? | Guns in Canada

Guns are killing Canadians at a rate not seen in a decade, and gun control can only address part of the problem. Police suggest about half of the guns used to commit crimes are smuggled from outside the country. Most of those are believed to be coming from our southern neighbours through an illegal pipeline.
Guns are killing Canadians at a rate not seen in a decade, and gun control can only address part of the problem. Police suggest about half of the guns used to commit crimes are smuggled from outside the country. Most of those are believed to be coming from our southern neighbours through an illegal pipeline. 12:22
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|