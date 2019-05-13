What you need to know if you e-transfer money

E-transfers are sent over a million times a day in Canada. Despite the popularity, an RBC customer says the money transferring system is not as safe as it advertises. She lost $1,734 stolen during an e-transfer after a fraudster intercepted a transaction.
