Video

What we know about the Mueller report leaves us with plenty of questions

President Trump may be claiming victory and exoneration with the end of the special counsel's investigation, but he still has a long legal road to navigate. At just four pages long, the attorney general’s summary of the Mueller report leaves a lot of questions unanswered. Keith Boag digs into what we still don't know about the investigation.

Social Sharing

President Trump may be claiming victory and exoneration with the end of the special counsel's investigation, but he still has a long legal road to navigate. At just four pages long, the attorney general’s summary of the Mueller report leaves a lot of questions unanswered. Keith Boag digs into what we still don't know about the investigation. 6:21

Popular Now Find more popular stories