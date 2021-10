The National · Video

What the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation means to this B.C. First Nation

For members of the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc, Sept. 30 is about honouring the children and survivors of residential schools, and creating a path forward for reconciliation. The First Nation sparked a national conversation after it helped uncover what appear to be the remains of 200 children buried at a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.