What does P.E.I.'s conservative flip mean for Ottawa? | At Issue

P.E.I.'s election was historic, but perhaps not in the way many were expecting. The Green Party's surge wasn't enough to form government, but the party is now the official opposition. So what does this mean for the greens federally? And what should we make of yet another province voting out its liberal government? The At Issue panel breaks things down.

