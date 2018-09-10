Skip to Main Content
Venezuela's crisis-stricken economy prompts people to get creative with the piles of money that can't buy them food
Video

Venezuela's crisis-stricken economy prompts people to get creative with the piles of money that can't buy them food

Adrienne Arsenault meets family using almost worthless currency to make goods to sell.
Adrienne Arsenault meets family using almost worthless currency to make goods to sell. 1:06
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us