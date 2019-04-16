Skip to Main Content
Undecided Albertans wrestle over who to support in provincial election
The National·Video

Undecided Albertans wrestle over who to support in provincial election

Three voters with three very different political backgrounds sit down with Rosemary Barton to talk about what they want to see from Alberta's next government, and what it'll take for one of the candidates to earn their vote.
Three voters with three very different political backgrounds sit down with Rosemary Barton to talk about what they want to see from Alberta's next government, and what it'll take for one of the candidates to earn their vote. 7:30
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|