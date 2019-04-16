Undecided Albertans wrestle over who to support in provincial election
Three voters with three very different political backgrounds sit down with Rosemary Barton to talk about what they want to see from Alberta's next government, and what it'll take for one of the candidates to earn their vote.
Social Sharing
Three voters with three very different political backgrounds sit down with Rosemary Barton to talk about what they want to see from Alberta's next government, and what it'll take for one of the candidates to earn their vote. 7:30