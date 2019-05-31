Trump unleashes tirade after Robert Mueller's statement
U.S. President Donald Trump has unleashed a string of new attacks questioning Robert Mueller's motives. This after the former special prosecutor made his first public comments since being assigned to the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
Social Sharing
U.S. President Donald Trump has unleashed a string of new attacks questioning Robert Mueller's motives. This after the former special prosecutor made his first public comments since being assigned to the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. 1:59