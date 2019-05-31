Skip to Main Content
Trump unleashes tirade after Robert Mueller's statement
The National·Video

Trump unleashes tirade after Robert Mueller's statement

U.S. President Donald Trump has unleashed a string of new attacks questioning Robert Mueller's motives. This after the former special prosecutor made his first public comments since being assigned to the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
U.S. President Donald Trump has unleashed a string of new attacks questioning Robert Mueller's motives. This after the former special prosecutor made his first public comments since being assigned to the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. 1:59
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|