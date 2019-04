Video

Trump threatens to close U.S.-Mexico border, cuts aid to Central American countries

U.S. President Donald Trump is doubling down on his threat to close the U.S.-Mexico border, despite warnings about negative economic impacts that could happen as a result. The U.S. government has also cut aid to El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras after Trump blasted the Central American countries for sending migrants to the U.S. CBC's Ellen Mauro reports.

