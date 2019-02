Video

Trudeau clears way for Wilson-Raybould to speak publicly on SNC-Lavalin affair

Jody Wilson-Raybould says she is "anxious" to testify before the justice committee probing the SNC-Lavalin affair. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the former attorney general can speak freely on the matter — as long as it doesn't compromise two court cases underway.

