The National · Video

Tougher abortion laws spark protests in U.S.

Renewed efforts to make abortions harder to obtain in several U.S. states have sparked protests. In the last year, several states including Georgia, Mississippi, Ohio and Kentucky have passed so-called heartbeat bills. The bills ban abortion as soon as a heartbeat can be detected — which could be as early as six weeks into pregnancy. This week, Alabama made it illegal for doctors to perform abortions even in cases of rape and incest.

