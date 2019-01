Video

Toronto's gay village reacts to Bruce McArthur's guilty plea

A serial killer is off the streets for good, and that's a profound relief for everyone involved in the Bruce McArthur case. But some are frustrated it took so long, specifically those in Toronto's gay community, who felt that police initially may not have put sufficient resources into finding the culprit.

Social Sharing

A serial killer is off the streets for good, and that's a profound relief for everyone involved in the Bruce McArthur case. But some are frustrated it took so long, specifically those in Toronto's gay community, who felt that police initially may not have put sufficient resources into finding the culprit. 2:09

Popular Now Find more popular stories