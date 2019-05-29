Tornadoes rip through U.S. Midwest as more devastation feared to come
A wave of devastation in the American Midwest has hit record levels. The region just saw its 11th straight day with at least eight recorded twisters, tying a record that may soon fall with people fearing more to come.
Social Sharing
A wave of devastation in the American Midwest has hit record levels. The region just saw its 11th straight day with at least eight recorded twisters, tying a record that may soon fall with people fearing more to come. 2:01