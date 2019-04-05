Skip to Main Content
Thousands of Ontario students protest Doug Ford's changes to education
The National·Video

Thousands of Ontario students protest Doug Ford's changes to education

Students at about 600 schools across Ontario walked out of class to protest changes announced by Premier Doug Ford's government to the province's education system. Those measures include increased class sizes, mandatory online courses and changes to the Ontario student loan program.
Students at about 600 schools across Ontario walked out of class to protest changes announced by Premier Doug Ford's government to the province's education system. Those measures include increased class sizes, mandatory online courses and changes to the Ontario student loan program. 2:55
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|