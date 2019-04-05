Thousands of Ontario students protest Doug Ford's changes to education
Students at about 600 schools across Ontario walked out of class to protest changes announced by Premier Doug Ford's government to the province's education system. Those measures include increased class sizes, mandatory online courses and changes to the Ontario student loan program.
Social Sharing
Students at about 600 schools across Ontario walked out of class to protest changes announced by Premier Doug Ford's government to the province's education system. Those measures include increased class sizes, mandatory online courses and changes to the Ontario student loan program. 2:55