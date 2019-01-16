Video

The unsinkable Theresa May: How does she carry on?

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May survived a vote of non-confidence after her Brexit deal went down in a spectacular defeat. So how does she carry on, chasing a goal that borders on the impossible, and wearing the blame for a kingdom stuck in crisis?

