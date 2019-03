Video

The Teflon prime minister: How Theresa May has survived political turmoil

British Prime Minister Theresa May is a politician with a current job-approval rating of less than 30 per cent. She's survived -- in the words of one political author -- the most tumultuous premierships in 400 years of British history. How has she done it?

