The roots of Haiti's political crisis | The Brief

It's hard to pinpoint exactly when things started to go so desperately wrong in Haiti. After all, the country has lurched from crisis to crisis for decades. Chronic poverty, to foreign interventions, to military coups. But the roots of this political crisis are more recent. Here's The Brief on a turbulent decade.

