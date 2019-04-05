Skip to Main Content
The risky rescue of orcas and belugas from Russian 'whale jail'
The National·Video

The risky rescue of orcas and belugas from Russian 'whale jail'

Since last fall, dozens of whales have been held captive in Russia's so-called "whale jail" by companies who planned to sell them. Now, some of the world's top marine biologists are meeting in Moscow to try to save nearly 100 whales.
