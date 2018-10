Video

The resurgence of anti-Semitism in the U.S.

As Pittsburgh grieves the 11 people killed in the Tree of Life synagogue on Saturday, the tragedy has reawakened dormant, but never forgotten, concerns in the Jewish community: the prospect of violent anti-Semitism taking hold again in the U.S.

