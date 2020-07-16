Skip to Main Content
The need for more diversity in Canadian sports leadership
The need for more diversity in Canadian sports leadership

Canadian universities and national sports groups say they have to do more to diversify their coaching staff and leadership, after CBC Sports carried out a visual audit and found the vast majority of those positions are held by people who are white.
