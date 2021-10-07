Skip to Main Content
Menu
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
news
Top Stories
Local
COVID-19
Opinion
World
Canada
Politics
Indigenous
The National
Business
Health
Entertainment
Science
CBC News Investigates
Go Public
Shows
About CBC News
More
The National: Vaccines for travel, Poverty in Afghanistan, Rising gas prices | CBC News Loaded
The National
·
Live
The National: Vaccines for travel, Poverty in Afghanistan, Rising gas prices
The National for Oct. 6 — Trudeau announces vaccine mandate for travellers and federal employees. Plus, what’s behind the high prices at gas pumps.
Social Sharing
Posted: Oct 06, 2021 9:00 PM ET | Last Updated: October 6
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC News
Report Typo or Error
now