Skip to Main Content
Menu
Canada Votes 2021
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
Canada Votes 2021
Canada Votes 2021
Live Stream
Election Poll Tracker
Ask CBC News
Party Platforms
More
news
Top Stories
Local
COVID-19
Opinion
World
Canada
Politics
Indigenous
The National
Business
Health
Entertainment
Science
CBC News Investigates
Go Public
Shows
About CBC News
More
The National: Tight election race, Western University, #BookTok | CBC News Loaded
The National
·
Live
The National: Tight election race, Western University, #BookTok
The National for Sept. 17 — Days before voters head to the polls, the Liberals and Conservatives are locked in a tight election race. Plus, how TikTok has helped boost book sales.
Social Sharing
Posted: Sep 17, 2021 9:00 PM ET | Last Updated: September 17
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC News
Report Typo or Error
now