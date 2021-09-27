Skip to Main Content
Menu
Canada Votes 2021
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
Canada Votes 2021
Canada Votes 2021
Live Stream
Election Results
Ask CBC News
Party Platforms
More
news
Top Stories
Local
COVID-19
Opinion
World
Canada
Politics
Indigenous
The National
Business
Health
Entertainment
Science
CBC News Investigates
Go Public
Shows
About CBC News
More
The National: Kovrig, Spavor return, Western COVID-19 crisis, End of Merkel era | CBC News Loaded
The National
·
Live
The National: Kovrig, Spavor return, Western COVID-19 crisis, End of Merkel era
The National for Sept. 26 — More details on how Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor got released and what readjusting to freedom might be like.
Social Sharing
Posted: Sep 26, 2021 9:00 PM ET | Last Updated: September 27
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC News
Report Typo or Error
now