Skip to Main Content
Menu
Canada Votes 2021
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
Canada Votes 2021
news
Top Stories
Local
COVID-19
Opinion
World
Canada
Politics
Indigenous
The National
Business
Health
Entertainment
Science
CBC News Investigates
Go Public
Shows
About CBC News
More
The National: First Nations children, Cold and flu season, Inuit tattoos | CBC News Loaded
The National
·
Live
The National: First Nations children, Cold and flu season, Inuit tattoos
The National for Sept. 29 — The Federal Court upholds a landmark compensation order for First Nations children. Plus, the meaning behind an Inuk woman’s tattoos.
Social Sharing
Posted: Sep 29, 2021 9:00 PM ET | Last Updated: September 29
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC News
Report Typo or Error
now