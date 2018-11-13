The million dollar drug that patients can't access
Glybera is a made-in-Canada discovery that made history, becoming the world's first drug approved to treat a genetic disease. But when it went on the market at a price of $1 million, it was immediately labelled the most expensive drug in the world and was only sold once.
