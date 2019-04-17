The lesson Canada's historic building can learn from the Notre-Dame fire
Some of Canada's oldest buildings are places of worship, much like Notre-Dame Cathedral. Montreal alone has 450 churches that date back to the 1800s or earlier. That history is far less cared for, and far more vulnerable than you might think.
