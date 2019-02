Video

The fight to be heard: Speaking out in the #MeToo era | In-Depth

Three years ago, Sam Fazio was a teen girl at a dance. Then the unthinkable happened. She was brutally sexually attacked, leaving her with physical injuries so horrific they took weeks to heal. But, as she tells Ioanna Roumeliotis, that was just the beginning of her struggles through the traumatic experience.

