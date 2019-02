Video

The complicated legality behind Wilson-Raybould silence on SNC-Lavalin scandal

Jody Wilson-Raybould has been clear that she's ready and willing to tell her story in the SNC-Lavalin scandal. But what's far from clear is whether the Liberal government, or the law, will let her do that. The situation is complex and our Salimah Shiviji explains why. 2:16

