Survivor of Quebec City mosque shooting sets out to combat hate

Aymen Derbali, a father of three, nearly avoided the attack that killed six people and seriously wounded him and four others at Quebec City's Islamic Cultural Centre on Jan. 29, 2017. He was hit with seven bullets that night, including one that struck his spinal cord. In a second, the life he'd set out for himself and his family made an abrupt turn.

