Video

SNC-Lavalin affair: How is Trudeau’s response affecting perception of the Liberals? | At Issue

Our At Issue panel breaks down the prime minister’s version of events in the SNC-Lavalin affair, and how his statement is affecting the Liberals' brand in an election year.

Social Sharing

Our At Issue panel breaks down the prime minister’s version of events in the SNC-Lavalin affair, and how his statement is affecting the Liberals' brand in an election year. 12:06

Popular Now Find more popular stories