Video

‘Smart’ cities promise economic and environmental benefits to the developing world

Master-planned cities have become a development model, a way for countries in the developing world to jump-start economies and provide a roadmap for the future. But does reality live up to the pitch?

Social Sharing

Master-planned cities have become a development model, a way for countries in the developing world to jump-start economies and provide a roadmap for the future. But does reality live up to the pitch? 16:02

Popular Now Find more popular stories