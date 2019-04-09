Skip to Main Content
Smallville actress Allison Mack pleads guilty in sex cult case
Smallville actress Allison Mack pleaded guilty to blackmailing two women as part of her role in an alleged New York sex cult. Prosecutors have called NXIVM a racketeering operation that carried out sex trafficking and other crimes.
