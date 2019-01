Video

Serial killer Bruce McArthur pleads guilty to 8 counts of 1st-degree murder

A year after his arrest, Bruce McArthur has admitted to killing eight men from 2010 to 2017. His conviction closes a long and deeply disturbing case that shocked people in Toronto, across Canada and around the world.

