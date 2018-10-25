Video

Saudi Arabia's role in the Yemen war

With Saudi Arabia in the spotlight over the Jamal Khashoggi case, The National takes a closer look at its role in Yemen's war. The kingdom has drawn international criticism because of what's happening to civilians there. Save the Children released a report describing Yemen’s collapsing economy. This after the United Nations said there is danger of an imminent famine in a country where survival is a daily struggle.

