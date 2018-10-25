Skip to Main Content
Saudi Arabia's role in the Yemen war
Video

Saudi Arabia's role in the Yemen war

With Saudi Arabia in the spotlight over the Jamal Khashoggi case, The National takes a closer look at its role in Yemen's war. The kingdom has drawn international criticism because of what's happening to civilians there. Save the Children released a report describing Yemen’s collapsing economy. This after the United Nations said there is danger of an imminent famine in a country where survival is a daily struggle.
2:01
