RCMP arrive at anti-pipeline camp in northern B.C.
The RCMP are enforcing a court order that allows Coastal GasLink access to the road and bridge near Houston, B.C., in order to build a pipeline on that land. Indigenous elders have sworn to block construction of the natural gas pipeline.
The RCMP are enforcing a court order that allows Coastal GasLink access to the road and bridge near Houston, B.C., in order to build a pipeline on that land. Indigenous elders have sworn to block construction of the natural gas pipeline.