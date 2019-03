Video

Rahaf Mohammed escaped abuse, but couldn't leave everything behind

Rahaf Mohammed's bid for freedom captured the world’s attention. She fled her abusive family, escaped her controlling country, and came to Canada to start a new life. But the potential for her story to inspire others has sparked a dangerous online campaign against her that follows her everywhere she goes.

