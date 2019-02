Video

Racist taunts force Quebec hockey player and his family to leave game early

Jonathan Diaby, a 24-year-old hockey player from Quebec, said during a game Saturday he and his family members were called the N-word and compared to baboons, which prompted him to leave the game with his family midway through.

Social Sharing

Jonathan Diaby, a 24-year-old hockey player from Quebec, said during a game Saturday he and his family members were called the N-word and compared to baboons, which prompted him to leave the game with his family midway through. 2:45

Popular Now Find more popular stories