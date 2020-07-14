Skip to Main Content
Quebec mother mourns 2 daughters; police narrow search for father
The mother of two girls found dead in a Quebec forest visited a growing memorial while police narrowed the search area for the girls’ father, Martin Carpentier, who is wanted in connection with their deaths.
