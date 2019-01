Video

Powerful winter storm slams Eastern Canada

A winter storm that pummelled Atlantic Canada over the weekend has caused flash freeze warnings and flooding, as temperatures have dropped across the region, with extreme cold warnings in other parts of the country.

A winter storm that pummelled Atlantic Canada over the weekend has caused flash freeze warnings and flooding, as temperatures have dropped across the region, with extreme cold warnings in other parts of the country. 1:18

Popular Now Find more popular stories