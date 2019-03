Video

Ottawa shocked over departure of Jane Philpott from Liberal cabinet

In the wake of the SNC-Lavalin affair, another cabinet minister has quit the Liberal front bench: Treasury Board president Jane Philpott. It's a move that shocked Ottawa, a city that is still reeling from the resignation of her personal friend and former colleague Jody Wilson-Raybould.

