Video

Ottawa's fight with Netflix reignites age-old debate — what is Cancon and who should pay?

Canadian studios and production crews are busier than ever before, thanks in part to demand from foreign streaming giants such as Netflix, Amazon and Hulu. But at the same time, those American behemoths are being accused of not contributing their fair share to produce Canadian content and culture, but what exactly constitutes Cancon?

Social Sharing

Canadian studios and production crews are busier than ever before, thanks in part to demand from foreign streaming giants such as Netflix, Amazon and Hulu. But at the same time, those American behemoths are being accused of not contributing their fair share to produce Canadian content and culture, but what exactly constitutes Cancon? 2:54

Popular Now Find more popular stories