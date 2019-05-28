Skip to Main Content
Ottawa hosts international officials in a push to regulate tech giants
The National·Video

Government officials from around the world are meeting in Ottawa to discuss ways to deal with tech giants such as Facebook and Google. The conference is grappling with issues such as digital privacy, data collection and online threats to democracy.
