Ontario mother says courts could have prevented her daughter’s death
Keira Kagan, 4, died in February while in her father's care. Her mother, Jennifer Kagan-Viater, believes Keira’s death could have been prevented if the court system had considered accusations of spousal abuse during their bitter custody battle. She is now fighting for change.
Keira Kagan, 4, died in February while in her father's care. Her mother, Jennifer Kagan-Viater, believes Keira’s death could have been prevented if the court system had considered accusations of spousal abuse during their bitter custody battle. She is now fighting for change. 8:45
