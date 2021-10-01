Skip to Main Content
Ontario First Nations, town resolve decades-long dispute | CBC News Loaded
The National
·
Video
Ontario First Nations, town resolve decades-long dispute
The Saugeen Ojibway Nation, made up of two First Nations, has reached a settlement with the town of Saugeen Shores, Ont., to end a decades-long battle over a land claim.
Posted: Sep 30, 2021 10:29 PM ET | Last Updated: October 1
