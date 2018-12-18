Oilpatch says Ottawa's new funding still not enough
Video
Canada's struggling oil-and-gas industry got a $1.6B boost from Ottawa. Most of that money comes in the form of commercial loans something Alberta's premier says is a good first step. But she insists more needs to be done.
