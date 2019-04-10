Nova Scotia family fights for future of son with disabilities
For all of Brendon’s 29 years, his parents have been his caregivers, his lifeline. But as Kim Smith and Kathleen Purdy get older, there is growing anxiety about what Brendon’s future will look like — where he will live, who will care for him?
